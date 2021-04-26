









Nadine Vincent Hudson of Williamsburg, Kentucky, passed away on April 23, 2021, at the age of 83. She was born in Cumberland County, Kentucky, to the late Fred and Sally Vincent. At the age of 27 she met and married her husband of 56 years, William Kenneth Hudson, and the two of them built their lives together, first residing in Louisville and later, in Eminence, Kentucky for 36 years. Nadine was a nurturer at heart. She loved children and spent her life caring for them in and out of her home. She was also an avid gardener, growing beautiful herbs and flowers that gave her a great deal of pleasure and satisfaction.

Nadine is survived by her loving husband, Bill; five children, Charles Vincent Bland (Sandy), Cynthia Renee Bland, James Scott Bland, Michelle Hudson Myers (Ande), and Kenneth Allan Hudson (Trudy), as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Nadine was one of thirteen children. Her surviving siblings are Betty Shepherd of Kokomo, IN, Jim Vincent of Indianapolis, IN, Nancy Hughes of Cincinnati, OH, Linda Jessee of Edmonton, KY, Gary Vincent, of Louisville, KY and Connie Bannick of Alexandria, VA.

A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, May 18, 2021 at 11:00 AM at the First Baptist Church in Williamsburg, Kentucky. All friends and family are invited to attend. Condolences may take the form of contributions to First Baptist Church, Williamsburg, Kentucky, or The Alzheimer’s Association at act.alz.org.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.