









Nadine Monhollen Solis, age 84, of Siler, Ky., passed away Thursday, February 18, 2021 at her home. She was born April 13, 1936 in Whitley County, Ky., to the late Luster and Laura Lee Monhollen. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Ray Griffith; two sisters, Opal Bundy and Dora Eaton; and two brothers, Lee Smith Monhollen and Willard Monhollen.

She is survived by two sons, Laurel Ray Griffith (Joann) of Corbin, Ky., and Ramiro Solis Jr. (Jamie) of Siler, Ky.; seven grandchildren, Joshua Solis (Taylor), Dillon Solis (Jessi), Justin Solis (Rebecca), Aaron Powers (Summer), Angela Baird (B J), Teresa Smallwood (Anthony), and Charles Condon Griffith (Ashley); 20 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one sister, Thelma Fuson (Arlie) of Frakes, Ky.; two brothers, Ellis Monhollen (Beverly) of Toledo, Ohio, and Carl Monhollen (Barb) of Sylvania, Ohio; also several nieces, nephews and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, February 25, at Ellison Funeral Home with Rev. Ronnie Rose and Rev. Jimmy McKiddy officiating. Interment will be in the Solis-Griffith Cemetery at Siler, Kentucky.

Visitation will begin at 5:00 pm on Wednesday, February 24, at the funeral home.

