









Nadine Ball, age 75, of Stinson Drive, Corbin, Kentucky departed this life on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

Nadine was born on May 14, 1946 in Evarts, Kentucky to the late Edgar Major Elswick and Edna (Cox) Elswick. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her son, BB Gibson; husband, Everett Ball; three brothers, Clyde, Buck and Hobert Elswick; and two sisters, Imogene Thomas and Cindy Hembree.

She is survived by her son, Calvin Ball and wife Denise of Nicholasville, Kentucky; two grandsons, Blake Ball and Xavier Ball of Nicholasville, Kentucky; her beloved church family of Faber Baptist Church; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. until the funeral hour on Saturday, October 16, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 3:00 P.M. Saturday, October 16, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. John Miles officiating.

Following the service she will be laid to rest in the Piney Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.