









Myrtle Hubbard, age 73, of Nannie Hubbard Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky departed this life on Friday, October 15, 2021 at her home. Myrtle was born on December 18, 1947 in Williamsburg, Kentucky to the late Uhlas Cleveland and Molly Edna (Fore) Canada. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Hobart Hubbard.

She is survived by three children, Ruth Hubbard, Patricia Weaver (Michael) and Hobert Dewayne Hubbard, all of Williamsburg; two grandchildren, Nakita Meadors (Charles Knuckles) of Corbin and Megan Barnhill (Matt) of Williamsburg; one great-grandson, Jayson Meadors; two sisters, Patricia Loraine Fuller of Williamsburg and Carolyn Switzer of Corinth, Kentucky; one brother, Stevie Canada of Williamsburg; adopted by love, Ronald Canada, Polly Rose, Craig Bolton, Marilyn Campbell and Andy Bolton; special pet, Chester; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service was held Tuesday, October 19, at the Canadatown Holiness Church with Rev. Ronald Canada and Rev. Greg Hubbard officiating. Following the service she was laid to rest in the Canadatown Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge arrangements.