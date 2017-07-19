By Teresa Brooks

Myrtle Bowman, of Corbin, 93, passed away on Sunday, July 9, 2017 at the McGraw Hospice Center in Jacksonville, FL.

Myrtle was born on April 11, 1924 in Big Cane Creek, to Harvey and Lina Lawson, the youngest of 11 children.

She married Daniel Lloyd Bowman on January 10, 1942 and they were married for 52 years before his passing in 1994.

She loved children and they loved her. After she retired from the Elicon Plant, she kept children in her home for many years. For several years she also helped with the baby nursery at First Baptist Church. She was an active and devoted member of Good Hope Baptist Church where she enjoyed singing in the choir.

Myrtle was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd Bowman, a son Ben Bowman, daughter-in-law Marilyn Bowman, and 10 brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her son, Daniel Dewey Bowman (Mary) of Jacksonville, FL, and daughter-in-law Phyllis Bowman of Simpsonville, SC; grandchildren Brian Bowman (Rebecca) of Brentwood TN, Chrissy Monhollen of Jacksonville, FL and Ray Futrell (Genny) of Jacksonville, FL; 9 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great grand children..

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 22, at the Vankirk-Grisell Funeral Home with Pastor Doyle Lester officiating.

Burial will follow at the Worley Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, July 21 at the funeral home located at 607 Master Street in Corbin, KY

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Good Hope Baptist Church-Myrtle Bowman fund at 300 W 17th St, Corbin, KY 40701.