Murriel Travis Ward, 68, of Rockholds, passed away Thursday, February 16, 2017 at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, TN.

He was born March 22, 1948 in Ivydale, TN.

Murriel is preceded in death by his father, Benjamin Franklin Ward; mother, Maggie Inman Ward; brothers, Doyle Inman, Robert “Tiny” Ward; sisters, Georgia Daugherty, ​Joyce Ann Hamblin.

He is survived by wife, Evelyn Ward; son, Murriel Travis Ward, Jr.; daughters, Amy Hatfield, Carolyn Hatfield, Christina Rogers, Tammy Perkins, Heather Waddell; eighteen grandchildren and thirteen great grandchildren; brother, Ben Ward; sister, Sarah Mae Helm; and a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing

The funeral services was held Sunday, February 19, in the Harp Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Thomas Matney officiating.

​

Burial was in the Douglas Cemetery (Wooldridge Community).

Harp Funeral Home of Jellico in charge of arrangements.