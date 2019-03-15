Murder suspect undergoes second psychiatric evaluation













A Corbin man who is accused of killing two people in June 2017 is back from the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center (KCPC) but court officials don’t know yet what doctors found.

Paul Parsons, 49, was indicted on July 17, 2017, on two counts of capital murder in the June 7 deaths of Denver Nicely 47, of Corbin, and Joshua C. Wernicke, 29, of Keavy.

Parsons was also indicted on one count of first-degree burglary in connection with the incident that occurred just outside of the Corbin city limits.

On Dec. 21, 2018, a Whitley circuit judge signed an order calling for Parsons to be sent to KCPC, and be evaluated to determine. The evaluation was to determine whether Parsons is now a danger to himself or others, the order stated.

Parsons attorney, public advocate Mike Brophy, told Whitley Circuit Judge Dan Ballou during a pretrial conference Monday that his client is back from KCPC but so far doctors haven’t sent a report indicating what they found.

Special Prosecutor Jackie Steele couldn’t be present in court Monday, and Brophy asked Ballou to schedule another pretrial conference for April 1.

Ballou told Brophy that if Steele couldn’t be there that day to inform him, and he would reschedule the hearing for a date when everyone could be present.

Parsons was previously evaluated for his competency to stand trial. He was admitted to KCPC on Jan. 18, 2018, and a competency hearing was held last April when Parsons was found competent to stand trial.

KCPC is a state run psychiatric hospital, which is located in Lagrange prison. Those incarcerated in county jails or state prisons are often sent there for psychiatric treatment or evaluations to determine competency to stand trial.

The shooting occurred shortly before 2:30 a.m. on June 7, 2017, inside a residence at 550 Fred Nash Lane, which is located just off Gordon Hill.