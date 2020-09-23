Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Murder suspect claims victim killed herself, wants copies of her medical, psychological records

Posted On 23 Sep 2020
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , , , ,

Nicholas Rucker, who is charged with murder, claims that he didn’t kill Vicki Conner on May 22, 2019, and that instead Conner shot herself to death right in front of him.

Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
About the Author

Related Posts

0

Michigan man sentenced to 35 years for 2019 murder at Gray convenience store

Posted On 02 Jul 2020
, By
0

Murder defendant gives judge homework in order to better understand mental illness

Posted On 11 Jun 2020
, By
0

Federal prosecutors seeking death penalty against Daniel Nantz

Posted On 13 May 2020
, By
0

Paul Parsons gets 20-year prison sentence, letter from victim’s mother

Posted On 06 Feb 2020
, By

Leave a Reply


Maximus - Now Hiring

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal