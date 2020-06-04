‘Murder for Hire,’ latest book from author Gary P. West











If you have ever read the book Bloody Harlan and thought it was rough, then wait until you read Gary West’ newest book, Murder on Youngers Creek Road. Murders, bombings, car thieves, gamblers, bootleggers and more are involved in a true story of a murder-for-hire gone wrong that involved a well-known automobile dealer, two hit men hired to kill him, and a pair of high-profile business partners. It took place in the late 1960s and the mid 70s in western Kentucky.

This is Gary’s 15th book. Previously he has authored the Terry Forcht story, Start Right. End Right which is available now. (See the ad on page A-2 for ordering.)

Gary came into my life when he wrote the book, The Boys from Corbin. The book was a result of him meeting Rodger Bird (see Gary’s column in this week’s edition of the News Journal).

Since then, he and I and our wives have become best friends. Gary is well liked in this area and our mayor made him a Corbin Colonel. In addition, the News Journal publishes his syndicated newspaper column and Gary is also a freelance writer for several magazines plus being in demand as a speaker throughout Kentucky.

I have read several of Gary’s other books and loved them all, including the one about our own Terry Forcht, also the one about King Kelly Coleman, a great high school basketball star, Hillybilly Jim, a story of a wrestling superstar and others, but with Murder on Youngers Creek Road he becomes an investigative journalist, one that took more than two years of research and interviews and writing for him.

The book details one of the most complex murders of the decade and how it brought together two Kentucky towns in an unflattering way.

It is a book of a “tale of two cities” mired in the muck of greed, violence and murder, and the local efforts to bring the guilty to justice. In the end, both the innocent and guilty lose their lives.

The book has several pictures of those involved. There is one picture that will catch your eye. It is of a sign on a post northwest of Bowling Green that reads, Positively No Dumping Bodies In This Area. It was posted after a third body was found there in as many months.

On Jan. 13, 1975 the community of Elizabethtown, Ky., a few miles from Fort Knox, was rocked with the news that one of their own, Peggy Rhodes, a beloved housewife, mother, and grandmother, was killed when a bomb exploded in the family barn.

Gary is quoted as saying, “I only take on a project that I will enjoy writing about and I only write about something I think people will enjoy reading.” I guarantee you will enjoy reading this book. It is kinda like binge television viewing. Once you start reading you can’t put it down.

To order a copy of the book e-mail West at westgarypdeb@gmail.com or contact the publisher at www.acclaimpress.com