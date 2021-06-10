Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Charges of murder to be presented to grand jury

Posted On 10 Jun 2021
Commonwealth Attorney Ronnie Bowling will present charges of murder to the grand jury after Whitley County District Court Judge Fred White found probable cause to send Adam Alloway’s and Melissa Summers’s cases to the grand jury on Wednesday.

