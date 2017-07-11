By Teresa Brooks

Rev. Gerald and Phyllis Mullins, of Williamsburg, KY along with Bobby and Robin Williams, of Hindman, KY are pleased to announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their children Erinn Danielle Mullins to Seth Buckley Williams.

Erinn is 2003 graduate of Whitley County High School, and currently holds a Child Development Credential from Morehead State University. She is employed by the Whitley County School System, and Croley Funeral Home. She will be joining the staff at Brey’s Early Learning School this August, in Owensboro, KY. Erinn is the granddaughter of Ted and Nadine Mullins of Williamsburg and the late Kelly and Virgie Lambdin of Mud Creek.

Seth, is a 1998 graduate of Knott Central High School. He is currently employed by Don Moore Chevrolet as a Service Advisor in Owensboro, KY. Seth is the grandson of the late Otis and Josephine Cornett of Frog Town, KY and the late Sid and Nadine Williams of Leburn, KY.

The couple will be wed on July 22, 2017 at 3 p.m. at Grace Christian Fellowship in Williamsburg, with a reception to follow at the Williamsburg Tourism Center.

Following a honeymoon in Florida, the couple will reside in Owensboro, KY.