Motorists advised to re-route due to tractor trailer wreck on KY 26

Posted On 01 Jun 2018
Traffic on Ky. 26 in Woodbine has been reduced to one lane after a tractor trailer ran off the road.

The truck went over a steep embankment, landing on it’s side in an area between Ky. 6 and the Corbin bypass.

Emergency personnel are working to determine how to move the truck which is carrying 44,000 pounds of mulch.

The driver, who was traveling north, said he was forced off the road when another vehicle swerved over and into his lane.

Motorists are advised to re-route to avoid traffic delays.

