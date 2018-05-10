Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

Motorcycle rider dies from injuries sustained in Tuesday wreck

Posted On 10 May 2018
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , , ,

A Louisville man died as the result of injuries he sustained in a motorcycle wreck on American Greeting Card Road in north Corbin Tuesday night.

Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said William Hathaway, 42, was pronounced dead at Baptist Health Corbin.

Law enforcement and emergency personnel were called to the scene just after 8 p.m.

Investigators determined that Hathaway lost control while negotiating a curve, went off the roadway and struck a fencepost.

As a result of the collision, Hathaway’s helmet came off of his head, resulting in critical injuries.

Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County and West Knox Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Related Posts

0

Woman gives birth in car outside Baptist ER with assistance from husband, hospital security guard

Posted On 02 May 2018
, By
0

Corbin Police make arrest in copper theft spree

Posted On 25 Apr 2018
, By
0

Corbin Police seeking identity of suspected car burglar

Posted On 19 Apr 2018
, By
0

Local unemployment rates lower than last year, but higher than last month

Posted On 04 Apr 2018
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

The News Journal