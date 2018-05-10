Motorcycle rider dies from injuries sustained in Tuesday wreck













A Louisville man died as the result of injuries he sustained in a motorcycle wreck on American Greeting Card Road in north Corbin Tuesday night.

Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputy Gilbert Acciardo, the department’s public affairs officer, said William Hathaway, 42, was pronounced dead at Baptist Health Corbin.

Law enforcement and emergency personnel were called to the scene just after 8 p.m.

Investigators determined that Hathaway lost control while negotiating a curve, went off the roadway and struck a fencepost.

As a result of the collision, Hathaway’s helmet came off of his head, resulting in critical injuries.

Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County and West Knox Fire Department also responded to the scene.