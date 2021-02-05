Mother of Rockholds man says her son didn’t abuse his grandfather











The case of a Rockholds man, who is charged with abusing his elderly grandfather, will go before a grand jury.

Following a preliminary hearing Monday, Whitley Distirct Court Judge Fred White found probable cause to send the case against 25-year-old Blake E. Ustler to the grand jury.

Ustler is facing one count of knowingly abuse/neglect of adult by person following an investigation by Kentucky State Police.

Police were called to the emergency room at St. Joseph London on Jan. 23 where the man’s daughter, Donna Evans-Hacker, who is also Ustler’s mother, had brought the elderly man for treatment.

“The elderly male stated he had not had a bath in six months and he had not had a diaper change in about four days to the ER nurse,” Trooper Donnie Jones stated in the arrest citation adding that, according to the nurse, the man was severely malnourished and had not been able to walk for over a month.

Evans-Hacker said when her father was asked about his hip, he told them about an altercation in December between Ustler and his father, Gary that resulted in him falling and Blake Ustler being arrested on charges of fourth-degree assault, second-degree disorderly conduct, menacing and third-degree terroristic threatening.

As a condition of Blake Ustler’s release from the Whitley County Detention Center, he is not allowed back at the home.

“Therefore, the negligence was not on Blake’s part because he was not allowed there,” Evans-Hacker said.

“Well, the police came and dad said he hadn’t taken a bath in six months,” Evans-Hacker said noting that her father does not always make himself clear, and that he thought the nurses could bath him while he was there.

In addition, the nurses commented that the man appeared malnourished.

“I told them, ‘Its hard to bath someone when they won’t let you nor make them something to eat without getting cussed out. Ask the nurses on the fifth floor (at St. Joseph), Sarah Tracy, etc. his demeanor,’” Evans-Hacker said.

“My father refuses to let anyone help him,” Evans-Hacker added.

Jones stated that the nurse requested him to do a home visit for the safety of the male prior to his release from the hospital.

Jones stated when he went to the residence on McNeil Corn Creek Road to speak with Ustler, he could detect the strong odor of marijuana on his person.

“Mr. Ustler stated he had about two ounces of marijuana in his room,” Jones stated adding that when he walked to the room, he also located scales, pipes and small bags.

Upon further questioning, Ustler said that he and his father, Gary Ustler, were taking care of the elderly man he identified as his grandfather.

In addition to the neglect charge, Ustler was charged with trafficking in marijuana – less than 8 ounces, possession of drug paraphernalia, and public intoxication – controlled substance.

Ustler’s bond has been amended to $5,000 cash.

Should Ustler be released, a condition of his bond is to have no contact with the victim.

Under Kentucky law, the neglect charge is a class C felony, carrying a potential prison sentence of five to ten years.