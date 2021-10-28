Most local trick or treating activities set for Saturday











Local ghosts and goblins will have plenty of opportunity to trick or treat this weekend locally with most towns and counties opting to move trick or treating to Saturday, Oct. 30, rather than Sunday, Oct. 31.

Prior to trick or treating, Williamsburg and Whitley County school choirs will be singing at River Fog Park in downtown Williamsburg starting at 3 p.m. Saturday.

Trick or treating will take place from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. Saturday in both Williamsburg and Whitley County.

After trick or treating there will be a free PG rated drive-in movie in the parking lot at the Kentucky Splash waterpark starting at 8:30 p.m.

People are welcome to bring lawn chairs and sit out while watching the movie and listen to it on speakers at the waterpark, or they can sit in their vehicles and listen to the audio on their FM radios.

Corbin

Trick or treating with downtown Corbin merchants will take place from 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29.

O’Neil-Lawson Funeral Home, which is located along Kentucky Avenue, will also be doing a trunk or treat from 3:30 – 5:30 p.m. Friday.

Trick or treating in Corbin residential areas will take place from 6 – 8 p.m. Saturday.

London, Laurel County

Boo on Main will take place Saturday from 2 – 4 p.m. in London.

“Thousands of ghosts and goblins will flock to downtown London to show off their costume and get tasty treats!” the City of London wrote on its Facebook page.

Laurel County and London trick or treating will take place from 6 – 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Others