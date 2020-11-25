Most local restaurants still operating via carryout, curbside service











Effective 5 p.m. Friday, Gov. Andy Beshear shutdown all in-person dining at restaurants and bars until Dec. 14.

Many of our local restaurants are still operating via carryout, curbside, and so forth.

In an effort to help our local restaurants and our readers, who are trying to decide where to eat, below is a list restaurants, which was assembled by the News Journal including telephone numbers, and whether they are doing business by outside dining, delivery, etc.

This list does not include fast food restaurants, most of which are still open and doing business through carryout or drive thru.

Feel free to screenshot the list and keep it on your cellphone, or cut it out of the paper and hang it on the refrigerator for reference, the next time you get hungry.

Corbin area restaurants

Applebee’s (528-0465) – DoorDash, curbside, outdoor seating.

Austin City Saloon (280-7448) – delivery, curbside, carryout.

Boardwalk Café & Emporium (261-7313) – carryout, drive thru.

Brooklyn Brothers Pizza (261-7415) – curbside, carryout, outdoor dining.

Bubby’s BBQ (258-9070) – curbside, carryout. Buffet to go will be available. The restaurant will be open Tuesday – Friday from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. and 5 – 8 p.m.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (523-0522) – carryout, delivery.

David’s Steakhouse and Buffet ­(528-0063) – carryout, curbside.

Dominos Pizza (528-0414) – carryout, delivery.

El Dorado (523-9192) – curbside, carryout.

Froyoz (528-0535) – carryout.

Heavenly Pizza (261-7660) – DoorDash, curbside, carryout.

Icehouse (261-7588) – carryout, outdoor dining.

King Buffet (528-2220) – DoorDash, carryout.

King Donut (261-7984) – carryout.

Little Caesars (528-9998) – drive thru.

Mi Casa (526-0990) – carryout, curbside.

Mi Jalisco (528-2777) – carryout, curbside.

Mr. Gatti’s Pizza (523-1900) – DoorDash, carryout.

Old Town Grill (523-5515) – DoorDash, curbside, carryout, outdoor dining.

Papa Johns (523-5858) – carryout, delivery.

Philly Connection (523-1404) – carryout, curbside.

Pizza & Company (523-1400) – carryout.

Santa Fe (528-3034) – curbside, carryout.

Seasons Restaurant (528-1298) – curbside, carryout. Monday-Friday 11 a.m. – 3 p.m., Thursday-Saturday 5 – 8 p.m.

Shep’s Place (280-4248) – carryout only.

Si Senor (261-7170) – delivery, curbside, carryout.

Smokey Bears BBQ (523-2233) – drive thru, carryout.

Snappy Tomato Pizza (526-9300) – delivery, curbside.

Sonny’s Real Pit Bar-B-Q (526-0000) – carryout, drive thru.

Subway – carryout.

Sweeties Ice Cream (261-7322) – curbside, carryout, outdoor dining.

The Depot on Main (523-1117) – curbside, carryout.

Travis Café (515-7589) –carryout only.

Wah Weng Garden (523-8385) – carryout.

Wrigley Taproom & Eatery (261-7344) – curbside, carryout.

You & Me Coffee and Tea (521-8663) – carryout, curbside.

Williamsburg area restaurants