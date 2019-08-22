More than 40 area businesses hosting donation jar for Knox-Whitley Humane Association











The Knox-Whitley Humane Association is seeking donations to combat a budget shortfall. Shelter volunteers have distributed ‘change jars’ throughout local businesses in Knox and Whitley County as a way to speak out for the animals in their care.

More than 40 of the jars, along with pamphlets containing information about the organization, have been placed at various businesses and organizations.

A complete list may be found at the Knox–Whitley Humane Association Facebook page.

“We are still working full force to properly provide care for our shelter animals,” said Knox County Animal Shelter Director, Melissa McElroy. “All of our animals that go out of our shelter and into adoptive homes are already spayed, neutered, given worm and flea treatments, and are also up-to-date on age appropriate vaccinations.” McElroy explained all proceeds will aid in providing such treatment for all animals in their care.

You can mail a donation to the Knox-Whitley Animal Shelter at 66 Busy Lane, Corbin Ky 40701 or donate over the phone by calling (606) 526-6925.

Any business or organization willing to provide space for a jar may contact the shelter.

“We’re here to shed light that shelter dogs and cats rock!” noted McElroy. “Just because they are in a shelter doesn’t mean they are broken, but they deserve a second chance!”