Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

More questions than answers about possible veterans facility

Posted On 11 Feb 2021
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , ,

Williamsburg city leaders probably have more questions than answers at this point regarding a proposed privately-owned facility to treat veterans for post-traumatic stress disorder and substance abuse, which has expressed interesting in building a facility in Williamsburg on property owned by the city.

Williamsburg Mayor Roddy Harrison gave the city council an update Monday about a possible veterans treatment facility opening in Williamsburg, but many questions about it still remain.

Read this story and more for just $.99 cents today, or subscribe to get access every day!
Please to view this content. Not a Member? Join Us
About the Author

Related Posts

0

Williamsburg homeless shelter closed, but should reopen

Posted On 10 Feb 2021
, By
0

Veteran’s treatment center could be coming to W’burg

Posted On 13 Jan 2021
, By
0

Williamsburg getting $10,000 sidewalk grant for Main Street

Posted On 13 Nov 2020
, By
0

Keeneland’s project still a go for Williamsburg, mayor says

Posted On 12 Nov 2020
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal