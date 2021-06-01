More Home Remedies











A while back I wrote about home remedies. There was such a good response from readers and I have since learned more, so I wanted to share these new ones with you, too.

Please remember that all the remedies mentioned are hearsay and not intended to replace your doctor’s care. Use each remedy with caution and common sense.

Drink cranberry juice for a natural way to stave off or clear up urinary tract infections.

Eat prunes for a natural way to alleviate constipation.

To lighten age spots, put buttermilk on a cotton ball and rub on the age spots. Rinse with water after leaving it on for about 20 minutes. The lactic acid and ascorbic acid in the buttermilk will lighten the age spot. If necessary, repeat daily until the spot disappears.

If you have corns or calluses on your feet, take five or six uncoated aspirin tablets and crush into a fine powder. Mix the powder with ½ teaspoon of lemon juice and ½ teaspoon of water to make a paste and dab the paste onto the thickened skin. Lay a piece of plastic on top of the paste and cover it all with a heated towel. Remove everything after 10 minutes and gently scrub away the softened skin with a pumice stone.

While you’re at it, crush up a teaspoon full of uncoated aspirin to add to your regular shampoo to combat dandruff. Shampoo your hair as normal, but leave the shampoo with aspirin in your hair for 5-10 minutes before rinsing. This works because aspirins contain the same active ingredient, (salicylic acid), as most medicated dandruff shampoos.

Also, aspirin is known for keeping white clothes bright and sparkly and removing stains. You can dissolve about five aspirin tablets in hot water, and soak the garment, then wash as normal.

Take sage leaf extract capsules for improved word recall and minor memory lapses.

Put silver duct tape on a wart or skin tag to remove it. It is necessary to only use the silver duct tape in particular. Electrical tape or no other kind of tape will work. Just cut a small piece of duct tape and place over the wart or mole and leave it on until the tape falls off. (You can shower with it on.) It may take several applications in order for this to work.

If you ate something spicy and you have horrible heartburn, take a ½ teaspoon of baking soda and stir it into a 4 oz. glass of water. Dissolve the baking soda completely. Drink the solution to get relief. (Directions for this are usually on the back of the baking soda box.)

If you’re plagued with chronic candidiasis fungal infections, take oregano oil gel pills, which are made from herbal supplements and are available at most Walmart stores. (This is not an immediate cure.)

For bug bites or bee stings, scrape a peeled potato and place the scraped pulp onto the bite or sting, cover with a thin piece of cloth and secure with tape until the potato dries out. If the spot where you’ve been bitten is still itchy or inflamed after the pulp has dried, do it again until the symptoms have completely subsided. The potato has anti-itch and anti-inflammatory properties and will provide relief.

Some people like to drink vodka, but I bet you haven’t ever put it on your feet before. Rumor has it that if you put vodka in a spray bottle and spray it all over your feet, making sure to get in between the toes and around the nails, the vodka will kill the bacteria that causes the “paint peeling” stench of feet. You can also spritz vodka inside your shoes after removing them in the evenings to clear the shoes of the nasty, lingering foot smell.

As always, if you experience any kind of irritation with any of these products, please thoroughly wash the product from your skin and discontinue use.