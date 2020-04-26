More federal funding released for Kentucky’s COVID-19 response efforts











Additional federal funding is being released for Kentucky’s coronavirus-related response efforts to enhance local testing and support for hospitals and small businesses from the CARES Act, approved by Congress last month.

“With historic amounts of federal funding being released to address the widespread impact of COVID-19, it is critical for our Commonwealth and our communities to access these vital funds as quickly as possible,” said Congressman Hal Rogers, a senior member of the House Appropriations Committee. “I applaud our federal and state agencies for working diligently to distribute critical funding to individuals and businesses as we continue to face challenges across the country. More work is yet to be done, and delays are being addressed, but we will get through this difficult time together.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the release of nearly $8.3 million on Thursday for Kentucky to enhance COVID-19 testing, trace individual exposure to the virus, and better-control high-risk environments.

“This infusion of additional funding into the nation’s public health infrastructure will strengthen our capacity to implement tried and true containment measures,” said CDC Director Robert R. Redfield, M.D. “The ability to implement aggressive contact tracing, surveillance and testing will be fundamental to protecting vulnerable populations as the nation takes steps to reopen and Americans begin returning to their daily lives.”

The U.S. Department for Health and Human Services announced $10 billion has been set aside to specifically assist rural hospitals, a request that Congressman Rogers avidly fought for to help cover unexpected expenses and lost revenue in our rural healthcare facilities. The funding for rural hospitals is expected to be distributed as early as Monday, April 27th.

The supplemental Payroll Protection Program that was signed into law by President Trump on Friday also provides $75 billion to reimburse more hospitals and healthcare providers across the country as a result of COVID-19. The legislation also provides an additional $310 billion for the Payroll Protection Program through the Small Business Administration. The program was paused after the initial funds ran dry, but applications will reopen on Monday, April 27th. More information is available online at www.sba.gov/paycheckprotection.

The Administration for Children and Families also announced more than $730,000 in emergency funding for Kentucky Child Welfare Services to help protect and support the needs of our most vulnerable children in the midst of this pandemic.

Track additional funding and information online at www.halrogers.house.gov/coronavirus.