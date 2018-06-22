Moped driver injured in head-on collision with car













A moped rider was injured Friday afternoon in a head-on collision with a car on Old Barbourville Road.

West Knox Fire Department and Knox County EMS were called to the scene off of the Corbin bypass at approximately 3:45 p.m.

Deanna Burlew, the driver of the Chevrolet Monte Carlo, said she was approaching a curve in the road when the moped, traveling in the opposite direction, came around the curve and drifted into her lane.

While she stopped the car in time, Burlew said the moped driver continued on her side of the road, running straight into the front of her vehicle.

“He just flew up in the air,” Burlew said adding that she got out to check on him and called 9-1-1.

The driver, whose name has not been released, was taken by ambulance to Baptist Health Corbin.

Burlew said he was conscious and talking.

The road was closed to traffic for approximately 30 minutes as emergency personnel worked to clear the scene.