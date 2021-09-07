Moonbow Eggfest returning after one year hiatus











The seventh annual Moonbow Eggfest will start the fall event season in Corbin on Saturday, Sept. 11.

“We will have about 30 chefs participating again this year,” said Corbin Tourism Director Maggy Monhollen noting that chefs are coming from across the area, the state and the country to participate.

The Big Green Egg grills will be lit off at 9 a.m. as the participants prepare a wide variety of food items for visitors to sample.

Tasking tickets are $20 for adults, age 13 and older.

Two adult tickets are $35.

A family pack of two adults and two children is $50

A package of one adult and one child is $30.

Each additional child ticket is $8.

Egg Fest staples Francien the Redneck Baker and Erik Holdo, who was previously part of the duo known as, “Chef and the Fat Man,” will, once again be in attendance.

“Watch, learn and eat as these special chefs grill, roast and bake a variety of delectable foods,” Monhollen said.

In addition to the food offerings, Monhollen said patrons will have the opportunity to purchase craft and domestic beers provided by Old Town Grill, or a variety of Pepsi products to enjoy with their food.

Representatives from Big Green Egg will also be on hand for patrons interested in purchasing their own Egg.

“The ceramic cookers will be available to purchase the day of the event at a one-time-only reduced rate,” Monhollen said. “There will also be a variety of rubs, sauces, tools and accessories available for purchase.”

In addition to the Eggfest, the Cumberland Valley Cruise-In will be held along Depot Street beginning at 9 a.m. that day.

Admission to and participation in the car show is free.

Owners of all types of classic and custom, cars, trucks, motorcycles and anything else with a motor are welcome and encouraged to bring it to the event and show it off.

Gary’s Sound Machine will also be on hand to provide musical entertainment for both events.

More information is available online at www.moonboweggfest.com, or by calling 528-8860.

On Oct. 2, the traditional Movies in the Park showing of, “Hocus Pocus” will take place.

Monhollen said the movie, which is free and open to the public, will begin at dark at Sanders Park on North Main Street.

“That is at about 7:30 p.m. at that time of the year,” Monhollen said.

Drinks and snacks will be available, but movie goers are welcome and encouraged to bring their own along with a lawn chair or blanket.

On October 9, the annual Corbin Octoberfest will return to downtown.

Vendor applications are now being accepted for the event.

Each 10-by-10 space is $25

Arts and crafts vendors, food and drink vendors and local organizations are welcome and encouraged to participate.

In an effort to expand the event, Monhollen said it will be moved to Main Street.

“We are shooting for about 70 vendors,” she said.

Octoberfest will run from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

More information is available at the Downtown Corbin Facebook page, or by calling 528-8860.