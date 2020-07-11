Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
BREAKING NEWS

Moonbow Eggfest canceled for 2020

Posted On 11 Jul 2020
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , ,

The Seventh Annual Moonbow Eggfest, which had been tentatively scheduled for Sept. 12, has now officially been canceled for 2020.

The Moonbow Eggfest Planning Committee announced on its Facebook page early Saturday afternoon that with great disappointment, it was cancelling the event.

“We made this difficult decision while monitoring updates from county, state and federal public safety and health agencies regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. We did not feel that we could adequately comply with the governor’s recommendations and guidelines, and that it would be impossible to enforce masks and social distancing due to the nature of the event. The safety and well-being of our participants, volunteers, family, friends and community is of the utmost importance to us,” the announcement read.

“We will announce a date for the 2021 event soon! Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to seeing you next year! Stay safe and healthy Eggheads!”

The annual event usually features 30 – 35 chefs showing off their skills with the famous Big Green Egg grill.

The Eggfest cancelation follows the cancelation of several other festivals and events for 2020, including NIBROC, Old Fashioned Trading Days and The World Chicken Festival.

About the Author

Related Posts

0

Sixth annual Moonbow EggFest set for Saturday in Corbin

Posted On 11 Sep 2019
, By
0

Moonbow EggFest draws 550 people, 40 cooks to Corbin

Posted On 03 Oct 2018
, By
0

Corbin enjoys day of Moonbow Eggfest, Cumberland Valley Cruise-In, 5-0 5K

Posted On 20 Sep 2017
, By

Leave a Reply


Maximus - Now Hiring

Social

Forcht Bank
The News Journal