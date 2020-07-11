Moonbow Eggfest canceled for 2020











The Seventh Annual Moonbow Eggfest, which had been tentatively scheduled for Sept. 12, has now officially been canceled for 2020.

The Moonbow Eggfest Planning Committee announced on its Facebook page early Saturday afternoon that with great disappointment, it was cancelling the event.

“We made this difficult decision while monitoring updates from county, state and federal public safety and health agencies regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. We did not feel that we could adequately comply with the governor’s recommendations and guidelines, and that it would be impossible to enforce masks and social distancing due to the nature of the event. The safety and well-being of our participants, volunteers, family, friends and community is of the utmost importance to us,” the announcement read.

“We will announce a date for the 2021 event soon! Thank you for your continued support and we look forward to seeing you next year! Stay safe and healthy Eggheads!”

The annual event usually features 30 – 35 chefs showing off their skills with the famous Big Green Egg grill.

The Eggfest cancelation follows the cancelation of several other festivals and events for 2020, including NIBROC, Old Fashioned Trading Days and The World Chicken Festival.