BREAKING NEWS

Monsters of Destruction tour coming to The Corbin Arena in February

Posted On 03 Dec 2020
Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 4, for the M.O.D. Monsters of Destruction Tour (monster trucks) that is coming to The Corbin Arena on Friday, Feb. 5, and Saturday, Feb. 6.

Both shows start at 7:30 p.m. each evening. There is a “Party Pit” for ALL ticket holders between 5 – 7 p.m. each night.

Children ages two and under are admitted for free.

Get your tickets at The Corbin Arena Box Office or online at Ticketmaster.com.
Call the Arena Box Office for more information at (606) 258-2020.
