Monster Truck Nationals returns to The Arena

Posted On 14 Feb 2019
After taking a year away from Corbin, one of the most popular shows will be returning to The Arena for two nights of car crushing action. The Monster Truck Nationals will be in town Friday and Saturday.

“It was a joint decision with the promoter, but it felt good to skip a year,” said Arena Director Kristi Balla.

Among the trucks scheduled to appear are War Wizard, Tailgator, Kamikaze, Vendetta and Stomper.

While the main event will begin at 7:30 each night, festivities will begin with a pit party at 5 p.m.

At the pit party, you will be able to get up close to each of the trucks for pictures and get autographs from the drivers.

For an additional $10 per person, you will be able to take a ride in the Mighty Monster Bus Ride Truck.

Tickets are $30 for gold circle and $14 for price level two, in advance.

On the day of the show, tickets are $30 and $17, respectively.

Tickets may be purchased online at ticketmaster.com, or at The Arena box office.

“This usually sells out both days. You will want to get there early, to look at the trucks and to make sure you are in your seat when the show starts,” Balla said.

