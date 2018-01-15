











Monica J. Hicks, 81, of Louisville, passed away on January 10th, 2018 at Meadowbrook Care Center, Cincinnati, OH.

She was born on November 11, 1936 in Lewisport, to the late John Gabbert and Joan Lamar. She was also preceded in death by a brother-in-law Champ Hicks and Gary Hicks.

Monica was the devoted wife of the late Theodore Barton Hicks; loving mother of Ronnie Carl Hicks and Betty Jo Hicks-Banfield; grandmother of Mark Hicks, Rachel Smith, John Banfield, Amy Jane Banfield; great grandmother of Cheyenne Hicks, Michael Hicks, Devin Smith and Dillon Smith; great great grandmother of Waylon Hicks; sister-in-laws, Mabel Rowe, Phyllis Cox (Rev. Ulys) and Amy Jane Rountree (Adrian Jr.).

A memorial service was held Sunday, January 14th at Lakeland Funeral Home and the burial was held January 15th at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL.

Memorial contributions may be made to troop 502 BSA at 5999 Winnetka Dr. Cincinnati, OH 45326 to send underserved boys to summer camp.

These arrangements made courtesy of Ellison Funeral Home.