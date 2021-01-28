Monday wreck shuts down southbound I-75 near Corbin











Southbound Interstate 75 near Corbin was closed to traffic for approximately three hours on Monday as emergency crews worked to clear a wreck involving a tractor-trailer truck and a passenger vehicle.

Kentucky State Police Division of Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Public Affairs Officer Steve Douglas said the wreck occurred at approximately 2:30 p.m. near Exit 29.

According to Douglas, Laurel Meadors, 38, of Richmond struck a concrete barrier in the construction zone, causing her 2015 Chevrolet to spin.

A 2017 Volvo tractor-trailer, operated by Jaru Young, 41, of Norcross, Georgia, struck the Chevrolet.

Douglas said Meadors was transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

West Knox Fire Department, Laurel County Sheriff’s Department, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, London-Laurel County Rescue Squad, and Eco Tech USA responded to the scene.

Douglas said while the truck, belonging to Landstar Ranger out of Jacksonville, Florida, was loaded with sodium hydroxide, which is used to produce paper, pulp, detergents and drain cleaners.

The driver had picked up the load in Florence and was en route to McDonough, Georgia.

None of the chemical spilled in the collision. However, the crash did rupture the truck’s fuel tanks.

Southbound traffic was diverted onto U.S. 25 until approximately 4:45 p.m.