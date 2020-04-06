Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Monday morning fire damages Yamato Steak House in Corbin

Posted On 06 Apr 2020
Yamato Steak House of Japan in Corbin was damaged by a fire early Monday morning.

Corbin firefighters were called to the scene on U.S. 25E at 2:25 a.m. after a passing motorist saw smoking pouring from the building and dialed 911.

Photo courtesy of Corbin Fire Department

“There was heavy smoke coming out of the building, but no flames visible,” said Corbin Fire Department Battalion Chief Jack Partin of the scene when firefighters arrived.

With no key holders present, firefighters forced entry through two doors.

“It was full of smoke!” Partin said of the interior.

Firefighters had the flames knocked down within 20 minutes, but spent more than an hour, ensuring all hotspot had been extinguished and performing salvage and overhaul.

Partin said the fire destroyed the kitchen area with much of rest of the building suffering extensive smoke and heat damage.

Approximately one dozen Corbin firefighters, including off-duty personnel, responded to the scene.

Firefighters cleared the scene at approximately 4:20 a.m.

