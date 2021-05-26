Mobile COVID-19 vaccination sites coming to Whitley, Laurel counties











If you have been wanting to get a COVID-19 vaccination, but didn’t have transportation to Corbin, Williamsburg or London, then you may be in luck.

In an effort to help get more people vaccinated against COVID-19 in underserved areas, some mobile vaccination sites are coming to the local area this week and offering free vaccinations.

A mobile vaccination van will be at Cumberland Falls State Park on Thursday, May 27. The park has an address of 7351 Highway 90, Corbin.

A mobile vaccination van will also be at First Baptist Church in East Bernstadt on Friday, May 28. The church has an address of 226 School Street, East Bernstadt.

No appointment is needed. You can just walk up and get the Pfizer vaccination.

The mobile vaccination sites will operate each day from 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

The vaccinations will be available to anyone ages 18 and up, and children ages 16-18 with a parent.

A valid picture identification is required.

The project is a joint effort involving the Kentucky Health Department, its contractor, Wild Health, Kentucky Emergency Management, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which is managing a vaccination site in London.