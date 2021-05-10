Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Mobile COVID-19 vaccination sites coming to Whitley, Laurel counties this week

Posted On 10 May 2021
In an effort to help get people vaccinated for COVID-19 in under served areas, some mobile vaccination sites are coming to the local area this week.

The project is a joint effort involving the Kentucky Health Department, its contractor, Wild Health, Kentucky Emergency Management, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which is managing a vaccination site in London.

A mobile vaccination van will be at Firestone Industrial Projects in Williamsburg on Tuesday, May 11, and Wednesday, May 12. The vaccination event is open to the public.

A mobile vaccination van will also be at Canadatown Community Fellowship on Friday, May 15. It is located at 95 Log Cabin Road, Williamsburg.

Another mobile vaccination van will be at New Salem Baptist Church in London on Tuesday, May 11. It is located at 2182 N. Laurel Road. In addition, a van will be at Freedom Christian Fellowship in London on Friday, May 15. It is located at 248 Bullock Road.

No appointment is needed. You can just walk up and get the Pfizer vaccination.

The mobile vaccination sites will operate each day from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The vaccinations will be available to anyone ages 18 and up, and children ages 16-18 with a parent. No appointment is needed.

A valid picture identification is required.

 

