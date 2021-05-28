Mobile COVID-19 vaccination sites coming to Whitley, Laurel counties











If you have been wanting to get a COVID-19 vaccination, but didn’t have transportation to Williamsburg or London, then you may be in luck.

In an effort to help get more people vaccinated against COVID-19 in underserved areas, some mobile vaccination sites are coming to the local area this week and offering free vaccinations.

A mobile vaccination van will be at the following locations on the following dates:

• New Salem Baptist Church in London on Tuesday, June 1. It is located at 2182 N. Laurel Road, London.

• Firestone Industrial Products in Williamsburg on Tuesday, June 1, and Wednesday, June 2.

• Wasioto Winds Pro Shop at Pine Mountain State Resort Park on Thursday, June 3. It is located at 1050 State Park Road, Pineville.

• Canadatown Community Fellowship on Saturday, June 5. The church is located at 95 Log Cabin Road, Williamsburg.

• Freedom Christian Fellowship in London on Saturday, June 5. The church is located at 248 Bullock Road, London.

No appointment is needed. You can just walk up and get the Pfizer vaccination.

The mobile vaccination sites will operate each day from 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

The vaccinations will be available to anyone ages 18 and up, and children ages 16-18 with a parent.

A valid picture identification is required.

The project is a joint effort involving the Kentucky Health Department, its contractor, Wild Health, Kentucky Emergency Management, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), which is managing a vaccination site in London.