









Mitchell J. Meadors, age 58, of Rockholds, Kentucky, departed this life on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at his home. He was born on April 23, 1962 in Jellico, Tennessee, to the late Arthur Lloyd and Nathell (Rigsby) Meadors. He was also preceded in death by his wife, Brenda (Bennett) Meadors; sisters, Relda Meadors and Violet Shields; and brothers, Joseph, Lundel, Mike and Leonard Meadors.

He is survived by four children, Janelle Mullins of Prestonsburg, David Allen Campbell (Lynsey) of Williamsburg, Wanda Samons of Prestonsburg and Mitchell J. Meadors Jr. (Kaitlyn) of Woodbine; several grandchildren; three sisters, Dessie Alene Perkins (Charles) of Williamsburg, Retha Manes (Ronnie) of Williamsburg and Mildred Fay Arms of Jacksboro, TN; two brothers, Benjamin Meadors (Bonnie) of Williamsburg and Jessie Glen Meadors (Debra) of London; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn his passing.

Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. until the funeral hour on Thursday, June 18, at Pleasant Hill Church of God.

The funeral service will be held at 3:00 P.M. Thursday, June 18, at Pleasant Hill Church of God with Rev. Roger Meadors officiating. Following the Service he will be laid to rest in the Pleasant Hill Church of God Cemetery.

