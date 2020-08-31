Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Missouri man gets 10 years for crash that injured woman

Posted On 31 Aug 2020
A Missouri man has received a 10-year prison sentence in connection with a 2019 crash that seriously injured a woman.

Jason Farner, 32, of Marine City, was originally indicted on Sept. 16, 2019, on a charge of first-degree assault in connection with the June 8, 2019 crash.

Farner was driving impaired and wrecked his vehicle into a tree causing serious physical injury to Victoria Bramlett, according to his indictment.

Farner pleaded guilty on July 2, 2020, to an amended charge of second-degree assault in exchange for prosecutors recommending a 10-year prison sentence.

On Aug. 17, Whitley Circuit Judge Paul Winchester followed the plea recommendation and formally sentenced Farner to 10 years in prison.

