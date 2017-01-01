By Mark White

Two missing 15-year-old girls from the Lily and Corbin areas have been located safe in the Knox County area following a joint effort by the Laurel County Sheriff’s Department and the Knox County Sheriff’s Department.

Verticia Brownlee, 15, of Braxton Lane, Lily, was last seen about 9:30 p.m. Thursday at her home, which is located about six miles west of London.

Police believed that she may have been accompanying another 15-year-old girl, Makayla “Jada” Jackson of Roy Kidd Avenue, Corbin, who has also been reported missing.

Laurel County Sheriff John Root reported about 7 p.m. Saturday that the pair were found safe and Laurel County Sheriff’s Deputy Travis Napier was returning them to Laurel County.

Deputy Shawn Jackson is investigating Brownlee’s disappearance.

The Corbin Police Department is investigating Makayla Jackson’s disappearance.

