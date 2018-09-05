Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
default-logo
Disability Professionals, LLC
BREAKING NEWS

Missing person case turns into homicide investigation; one arrested

Posted On 05 Sep 2018
By :
Comment: 0
Tag: , , , , ,
You need to login to view this content. Please . Not a Member? Join Us

Related Posts

0

JAILHOUSE INTERVIEW: Daughter says mother to blame for her own death

Posted On 20 Jun 2018
, By
0

Corbin woman killed; couple charged

Posted On 20 Jun 2018
, By
0

Probation revoked for woman who admitted to stealing money from crash victim

Posted On 03 Jan 2018
, By
0

One person dead, one in custody following motorcycle wreck

Posted On 26 Jul 2017
, By

Leave a Reply

Social

The News Journal