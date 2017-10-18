Posted On October 18, 2017 By Mark White

A missing Corbin girl, who disappeared last month, has been located.

Taylor J. McVey, 16, of Collins Lane disappeared on Sept. 15.

The sheriff’s department first asked for the public’s assistance to locate her on Oct. 3.

According to a Whitley County Sheriff’s Department release Monday, she was located over the weekend in Williamsburg.

“A tip lead to her being located. The sheriff’s department appreciates everybody, who shared the request for assistance,” Sheriff Colan Harrell said in the release.

Sheriff’s Detective Derek Eubanks investigated the case.