Missing child dies after being found inside car











Kentucky State Police are investigating after a 2-year-old died after she was found in a closed vehicle.

Law enforcement and emergency personnel were called to Leona Wyatt Road off of west Ky. 312 to search for the child, identified as Aubrey Rose, at approximately 2:15 p.m.

Corbin firefighters were among those who were responding.

Battalion Chief Jack Partin said while firefighters were still en route, they were notified that police had located Rose inside a vehicle.

Firefighters arrived soon after, and transported Rose to the Corbin Civic Center where an ambulance was waiting to transport the child to Baptist Health Corbin.

“The road is so tight back there, that it is hard to get an ambulance in and out of there,” Partin said when asked why firefighters met the ambulance adding that firefighters performed CPR in an effort to revive the child.

Rose was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Whitley County Emergency Management Director Danny Moses said Rose’s father reported that he had laid down with her at approximately 7:30 a.m. and at some point the child got out of the house and to the vehicle which was 50 to 70 feet from the home.

Woodbine and Oak Grove firefighters, along with Corbin Police and Whitley County Sheriff’s deputies also responded to the request for manpower to conduct the search.

KSP Detective James Royal is continuing the investigation.