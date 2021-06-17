Miss NIBROC to compete in Miss Kentucky Pageant











Five local ladies are ready to compete in the Miss Kentucky Pageant, which is set to kick off on Thursday evening with preliminary events beginning at 7 p.m.

Participants in this year’s Miss Kentucky Pageant include title holders from both 2019 and 2020 as some pageants, such as Miss NIBROC in Corbin, canceled their 2020 contests because of COVID-19.

One part of the pageant is popular vote. Community members can vote online at https://misskentucky.org/ for their favorite contestant to help them secure a place in the top 12. Votes cost $1.

Preliminary events kick off Thursday with more preliminary events on Friday evening and Saturday afternoon. Finals will begin on Saturday at 6 p.m.

The event can be viewed via livestream or in-person at the Convention Center in downtown Louisville.

Meet Miss NIBROC

Katelynn Johnson, a graduate of Williamsburg High School, will be competing for the first time on the Miss Kentucky stage.

Johnson is the current Miss NIBROC.

Her social impact initiative is #JustBeThere.

“My platform #JustBeThere is about being there for the average student. In our school systems, we have several programs that focus on the students that are either about to drop out of school or in AP and honor classes, but there is hardly any that focus on the B/C student,” said Johnson.

Johnson’s talent, which is American Sign Language and lyrical dance, began developing when she was nine years old.

“I started learning ASL when I was nine years old from a family friend that went to the same church as us,” said Johnson. “I decided to do this with a lyrical dance for my talent because the ASL is a beautiful and graceful language. Though you are not directly speaking, being able to communicate with your hands to someone who is only able to communicate that way is a beautiful thing!”

“If I was to win Miss Kentucky, I would be most looking forward to meeting new people and present my social impact initiative! I was born in Kentucky, but as a military child, I moved around the country. But the only place I have really felt at home is here in Kentucky,” said Johnson.