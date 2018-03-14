Member Login | Contact Us | Call Us Today! 1-606-528-9767 | info@thenewsjournal.net
Miss NIBROC resigns citing, ‘personal reasons’

Posted On 14 Mar 2018
There is a new Miss NIBROC after Emily Sharp, the 2017 winner, resigned soon after the 20-year-old was arrested in Lexington.

Miss Nibroc 2017 Emily Sharp recently resigned her crown citing ‘personal reasons.’

“She resigned for personal reasons,” said Bruce Carpenter, executive director of the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce noting he informed the chamber board at its last meeting in February.

When reached via Facebook Tuesday, Sharp stated she resigned for very personal reasons but declined to elaborate further.

