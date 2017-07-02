UPDATE: The remaining 11 contestants competed in swimsuit, talent and evening gown competitions, after which the five finalists were named.

Thibodeaux did no make the semifinals.

 

Miss Nibroc 2016 Makenna Thibodeaux is one of 11 contestants who remain in the running for the title of Miss Kentucky 2017.

Courtesy Phillips Williams photographers

Miss Nibroc 2016 Makenna Thibodeaux reacts when her name is announced as one of 11 semifinalists in the 2017 Miss Kentucky Pageant.

“This has been a truly amazing experience,” Thibodeaux wrote on her Facebook page earlier today about participating in Miss Kentucky.

Check back to Wednesday edition of The News Journal for more details.

 