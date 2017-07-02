By Dean Manning

UPDATE: The remaining 11 contestants competed in swimsuit, talent and evening gown competitions, after which the five finalists were named.

Thibodeaux did no make the semifinals.

Miss Nibroc 2016 Makenna Thibodeaux is one of 11 contestants who remain in the running for the title of Miss Kentucky 2017.

“This has been a truly amazing experience,” Thibodeaux wrote on her Facebook page earlier today about participating in Miss Kentucky.

