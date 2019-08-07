Miss Nibroc Katelyn Johnson says winning crown a dream come true











“It is a literal dream come true!”

That is how Miss NIBROC 2019 Katelyn Hope Johnson described winning the crown Saturday night.

The 2018 Whitley County High School graduate, now a sophomore at University of the Cumberlands is the 67th woman to wear the crown.

Johnson said she became involved in pageants purely by accident. She credited her parents, Roy and Tonya Johnson, and grandfather, Rayla Johnson, who have supported her in whatever activity she pursued.

She also gave thanks to her Heavenly Father.

“I just kept praying, ‘Lord, if this is Your will it will happen. I just want to do what You want me to.’”

With that in mind, Johnson said she felt really good going into the pageant.

“I had a feeling this time,” she said. “You don’t want to be super cocky, but I felt confident.”

In addition to the title voted upon by the judges, Johnson came away with the Alexandra Hamilton Miss Congeniality Award as voted upon by the contestants.

It marks the third year Johnson has won that award.

“That means so much, because I try to be kind to everyone,” she said.

Johnson said kindness is a big part of her platform as Miss NIBROC.

She is promoting the idea that, “All children deserve to be cared for.”

She explained that it comes from something she has seen as a member of Mountain Ash Baptist Church.

A little girl she saw every week was very shy. By making a point to speak with and engage the child, she saw her begin talking, and really blossom.

“A lot of kids don’t come from homes where they feel loved. I wanted to make it my mission that every child feels special,” Johnson said.

In addition to speaking and making public appearances, Johnson will be busy in the coming months preparing to participate in the Miss Kentucky Pageant in June.

Along with interview, evening gown and swimsuit competitions, she will have to participate in the talent competition.

“I’m already working on that,” Johnson said explaining that she will be doing a Jazz dance to the song, “I Don’t Dance,” from the movie “High School Musical 2.”

“It is a very upbeat song and I think it matches my personality,” Johnson said.

To any girl considering entering the Miss NIBROC Pageant in 2020, or becoming involved in pageants, Johnson said she would tell them to go for it.

“Even if you are afraid, go!” Johnson said. “Be confident in yourself.”