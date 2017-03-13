By Trent Knuckles

Miss NIBROC 2016 and Miss Kentucky 2017 contestant MaKenna Thibodeaux will be the featured speaker Tuesday at the Southern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce monthly membership luncheon.

Thibodeaux will be the first winner ever from the Miss NIBROC Festival pageant to move on to be a contestant in Miss Kentucky. The pageant officially became a Miss Kentucky preliminary event for the first time last year.

Thibodeaux will speak at the luncheon, and will also perform her special talent that she will take to the Miss Kentucky pageant — speed painting.

When she won Miss NIBROC 2016, Thibodeaux said it was the first pageant she’d ever entered. She graduated front Corbin High School last year and is currently attending the University of Louisville. She is the daughter of Heather Yeager and Jared Thibodeaux.

The 82nd annual Miss Kentucky Pageant will take place Jan. 29 through July 1 at the Otis A. Singletary Center for Performing Arts on the campus of the University of Kentucky in Lexington.

Anyone wanting to attend next Tuesday’s chamber of commerce membership luncheon is encouraged to register online at www.southernkychamber.com, or by emailing info@southernkychamber.com. You can also call Stephanie at 606-528-6390.

The luncheon will be held at the Cumberland Inn in Williamsburg and begins at 11:45 a.m. Anyone is welcome to attend. Cost of the lunch is $12.