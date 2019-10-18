









Minnie Leanora Carter, age 82, of Williamsburg, KY, passed away Thursday, October 10, 2019 at her home. She was born July 12, 1937 to the late Ezra and Ida Mae Morgan Caddell. Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by many brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her husband, Glennos Carter of Williamsburg; six children, Ola Hardigree of Williamsburg, KY, Kay Meadows (Deion) of Williamsburg, KY, Darlene R. Perkins of Williamsburg, KY, Vivian L. Cox-Clinton of London, KY, Glenna Minnie Kinne (Trevor) of Williamsburg, KY, Leonard Carter of Williamsburg, KY; 14 grandchildren, Jack Hardigree, Virgina York, Edward York, Jr., Patricia Meadows, Cynthia Meadows, Kimberly Raeshell Bienne, Jacqueline Leanora Cox, Merandia Wood, Travis Wood, Nathan Wood, Lasha Wood, Jesse Wood, Ida Helton, Lowell Carter; 16 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Robert Caddell and Charles Caddell; several nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral service was held Sunday, October 13 at Ellison Funeral Home where Rev. Hoyt Caddell, Jr. officiated. Interment was in the Reed Cemetery.

Pallbearers were Edward York, Jr., Keith Caddell, Travis Wood, Nathan Wood, John Cox, T. J. Ellis, and Lowell Carter.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.ellisonfh.com.

Ellison Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.