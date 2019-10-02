









Mima Tidwell Anderson, 83, of the Lot-Mud Creek Community of Whitley County, Kentucky passed away Tuesday morning, September 24, 2019 at the Beech Tree Manor in Jellico, Tennessee.

She was born on November 18, 1935 to the late Joe Tidwell and Betty (Branam) Tidwell. Her maternal grandparents were the late Ewell Branam and Tilda (Rutherford) Branam.

She was a member of Kensee Missionary Baptist Church.

In addition to her parents and grandparents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Hiram Anderson; son, Gary A. Anderson; daughter, Carolyn Anderson; two brothers, Horace Tidwell and Ray Tidwell; two sisters, Doris Geneva Tidwell and Emily (Tidwell) Morgan; father-in-law and mother-in-law, I. M. Anderson and Lee Ota (Siler) Anderson.

She is survived by nieces and nephew, Doris Ann Corey, Sharri Tidwell, Lara Nicole Tidwell, and Jeffrey Tidwell; numerous great-nieces and great-nephews; several other relatives and a host of friends and neighbors to mourn her passing.

The funeral was held Thursday, September 26 at the Cox & Son Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Ronnie Rose officiating.

Burial immediately followed in the Stanfill Addition of the Pleasant View Cemetery in Whitley County, Kentucky.

Cox & Son Funeral Home of Jellico was in charge of all arrangements.