By Teresa Brooks

Millie “Gracie” McCullah, 78, of Corbin, departed this life on Sunday, June 4, 2017 at the Continue care Hospital in Corbin.

She was born on September 14, 1938 in Whitley County, to the late Caleb Powers and Gertrude (Hickey) Powers.

She was also preceded in death by her daughter, Rita Faye McCullah; sister, Effie Moul; grandchild, Anthony Gilreath; two great-grandsons, Bryar Moore and Abel McCullah and son-in-law, Gordon Geist.

She is survived by her eight children, Eddie McCullah and wife Glenna of Williamsburg, Pam Moses and husband Roger of Tunnel Hill, GA, Ernie McCullah and wife Tonya of Williamsburg, Sheila Geist of Williamsburg, Effie Engle and husband Bill of Williamsburg; Tommy McCullah of Williamsburg, Nancy Rains and husband Wade of Williamsburg and Betty Woods and husband Allen of Corbin; 19 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; three brothers, Cecil Powers and wife Ota of Williamsburg, Vernon Powers and wife Kathy of Toledo, OH and Harold Powers and wife Maudie of Jellico, TN; many nieces and nephews; a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 7, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Doyle Lester officiating.

She will be laid to rest in the General Powers Cemetery on Powers Mountain.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfuneralhome.com.

Croley Funeral Home of Williamsburg is in charge of the arrangements.