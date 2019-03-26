











Millie Ellen Shelton, of Dalton, Georgia and formerly of Williamsburg, departed this life on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Hamilton Medical Center in Dalton, GA.

She was born on March 18, 1950 in Jellico, TN to the late Johnny and Mary (Preston) Cox.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Jerry Shelton.

She is survived by three sons, Rev. Leo Shelton (Mary) of Williamsburg, and Rev. Timothy Shelton (Sheila) and Rev. Jason Shelton (Sherry) of Dalton, GA; six grandchildren, Leo Allen Shelton (Scarlett), Jeremiah Shelton (Jennifer Donis), Joshua Shelton (Kristin), Shana Shelton-Akins (Brady), Kayla Shelton and Shannon Shelton; three great grandchildren, Brooklyn Shelton, Makensey Shelton and Evelynn Shelton; two brothers, Barry Cox of Dalton, GA and Willard Cox of Calhoun, GA; five sisters, Geraldine Collins (Butch) of Williamsburg, Lola Cox of Lafayette, TN, June Mickle of Minnesota, Sue Beach of Williamsburg, and Retha Randolph (Earl) of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jason Shelton and Jeremiah Shelton officiating.

Following the service she will be laid to rest in the Wolf Creek Cemetery.

