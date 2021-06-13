Military honors planned for Williamsburg native Thomas Steely











Thomas Edgar (Tommy) Steely recently died in the Veteran’s Hospital in New Orleans, and military honors for the Williamsburg native are planned for Saturday, June 26, at noon at the Veterans Monument in downtown Jellico.

Steely, who is the son of Kenneth and Bessie Steely, attended Williamsburg City School until his family moved to Florida. He was a U.S. Coast Guard veteran, a master mechanic, and retired after working for Ford Motors and McDermitt Industry in Morgan City, Louisiana.

He is survived by his son, Thomas Jr., (TJ), three granddaughters, his brother Michael, and sister, Sandra.

“His mother’s family was from Jellico, and Tom longed to return to our area and be interned in the family cemetery,” his brother wrote in an e-mail. “Friends are invited to the military honors to remember the friendly red-headed boy who was likable and trustworthy. The family hopes anyone who knew Tommy will attend the brief ceremony.”