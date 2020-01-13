









Mr. Milford Charles Anderson, age 70, of Lafollette, passed away Tuesday, January 7, 2020, at the Lafollette Medical Center. He was born July 31, 1949 in Jellico, Tennessee.

Charles was preceded in death by: sons, Chuck Anderson and Michael Lynn Anderson; grandparents, Fred and Ollie Lay and Will and Maude Anderson; father, Billy Anderson; mother, Louise Lay Anderson Swancer; brothers, James Swancer and Richard Swancer.

He is survived by: his wife, Deborah Lynn Evans Anderson; sons, Fred Anderson and wife, Amanda, Timothy Anderson, Christopher Anderson and wife, Jessica; nine grandchildren; sisters, Alice Sowder and Anna Jackson; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, friends and family to mourn his passing.

Funeral services were held Saturday, January 11 at the Harp Funeral Home with Rev. Junior Dople officiating. Burial followed in the Valley View Cemetery (Elk Valley) Pioneer, Tennessee.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.