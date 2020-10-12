









Milford Bruce Perkins, age 73, of Jellico, Tennessee, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Baptist Health Corbin. He was born May 21, 1947 in Elk Valley, Tennessee.

Milford was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Lou Ford Perkins; father, Johnie Perkins; mother, Mary Lucille Allen Perkins; and niece, Patty Shearer.

He is survived by his sisters, Martha Jane Shearer, Barbara Kay Walker and Corinna Perkins; nephews, Eric Shearer, Johnie Moffett, Shawn Binkley, and Christian Binkley; great-nieces and -nephew, Clara, Alena and Brevin Shearer; and a host of friends to mourn his passing.

Graveside service was held on Saturday, October 10, in the Valley View Cemetery (Elk Valley) Pioneer, Tennessee.

Harp Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.