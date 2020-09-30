









Mildred Roberta Rainwater, age 76, of Lewis Strunk Road, Williamsburg, Kentucky, departed this life on Monday, September 28, 2020 at her home.

She was born on June 25, 1944 in Williamsburg, Kentucky to the late Ray and Lola (Croley) Mullis. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Frank Rainwater; daughter, Pamela Rainwater; brothers, J.R. Mullis, Earl Mullis, Charles Mullis and Garrett Mullis; and a sister, Claudia White.

She is survived by six children, Joe Rainwater (Patricia) of Williamsburg, Harvey Rainwater (Tameka) of Williamsburg, Robert Rainwater (Lisa) of Keavy, David Rainwater (Connie) of Williamsburg, Linda Davis (Donnie) of Williamsburg and Trina Caudill (David) of Manchester; 23 grandchildren; 35 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brother, Arvie Mullis (Eve) of Cleveland, Ohio; two sisters, Faye White and Gladys White (Jim) of Williamsburg; several nieces and nephews; and a host of other family and friends to mourn her passing.

Visitation will be from 5 to 9:00 P.M. on Friday, October 2, at Croley Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, October 3, at the Croley Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Billy Carpenter and Rev. Ancil Campbell officiating. Following the service, she will be laid to rest in the Moses Addition of Pleasant View Cemetery.

Condolences may be made to the family at www.croleyfh.com

Croley Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.